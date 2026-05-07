B&R showcases automation and vision solutions for packaging production at Interpack 2026

Packaging requirements are changing with increasing product variants, shorter timelines and reduced product lifecycles placing pressure on packaging operations. At Interpack 2026, ABB’s Machine Automation division introduced automation solutions based on B&R technology aimed at helping manufacturers adapt existing packaging lines with greater speed, efficiency and sustainability. The solutions are being showcased in hall 6, booth E62.

B&R introduced ACOPOS 6D Hybrid, an extension of its planar transport system, along with ACOPOS 6D LaunchPad, a software tool for simulation-based engineering and configuration. The hybrid system combines magnetically levitated ACOPOS 6D shuttles for process steps with transport systems such as conveyors, robots and manipulators for other tasks within one control architecture.

According to the company, ACOPOS 6D LaunchPad enables machine layouts, shuttle flows and process sequences to be designed, simulated and optimised before hardware installation. Manufacturers can validate performance, reduce commissioning time and scale systems in phases. The company stated that once hardware becomes available, the “Configure and Run” approach allows the virtual setup to be transferred to hardware.

B&R also introduced its new Color Camera designed for packaging and printing applications. The company stated that the camera enables vision-based process corrections at production speeds of up to 500 m/min. Integrated into the machine control loop, the system supports printing performance, reduces material waste and increases equipment effectiveness.

The company stated that the Color Camera is designed for packaging and printing applications including labelling, with frequent design changes and substrates such as glossy, transparent and multi-coloured materials. It uses adaptive algorithms including auto exposure to adjust to changing conditions without manual intervention.

B&R stated that the Color Camera combines vision, motion and control on one deterministic platform, enabling real-time corrections with microsecond-level synchronisation. The system supports monochrome and colour applications on a single hardware and software platform.

“Our innovations here at Interpack highlight that we aim to enable the packaging industry to respond to the most pressing challenges: fast turnovers, constantly new variants, and an overall maximized productivity– so packaging can get personal,” said Lazaros Patsakas. “These challenges can only be solved with intelligent, future-ready automation.”