DP World strengthens cold chain capabilities with a new facility in Taloja

DP World, a provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has launched a cutting-edge, sustainable cold chain warehouse in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. The new facility reinforces DP World’s commitment to transforming India’s logistics landscape and supporting the evolving needs of the pharmaceuticals, FMCG (dairy, frozen food, perishable agriculture products), and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors.

The 1,10,000 sq. ft. grade-A warehouse features 11,000 pallet positions and supports multiple temperature zones to ensure the secure and efficient movement of perishable and temperature-sensitive cargo. Located just 8km from the Taloja-Dombivli Road and close to the Navi Mumbai Airport (39km), JNPA Port (43km), and key container freight stations (40km), the facility is well placed to serve Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Western Maharashtra.

Equipped with advanced temperature control technology and next-generation refrigeration systems, the facility uses sustainable refrigerants to enable precision cooling, energy efficiency, and reduced emissions. It can cater to a wide range of temperature-sensitive products, including dairy, frozen foods, seafood, meat, pharmaceuticals and perishable agricultural produce.

Anoop Chauhan, Vice President – Contract Logistics and Cold Chain, DP World Subcontinent, said, “With rising demand for high-quality food and healthcare logistics, our new cold chain facility in Taloja delivers a future-ready solution to businesses. It combines sustainability, connectivity, and technology to help businesses grow in India’s evolving consumption landscape”.

The facility has been designed to the highest standards of safety, hygiene and compliance, meeting all regulatory standards for food and healthcare goods. Key safety features include a dedicated pump room, high-performance fire protection systems, rockwool insulation, thermal-sealed architecture, and round the clock surveillance. The warehouse is also equipped with temperature and humidity monitoring alarms and real-time environment tracking. Together, these systems provide comprehensive cargo protection, ensuring sensitive materials remain secure and stable throughout their storage and handling.

This launch strengthens DP World’s warehousing network across India, which now exceeds 5 million sq. ft. across 60+ locations. By integrating warehousing, port terminals, rail freight, freight forwarding, and express logistics, DP World continues to build resilient, integrated supply chain solutions that support India’s economic growth.