Gerresheimer successfully completes investment in state-of-the-art glass production facility in Lohr

Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, has successfully completed an expansion and modernisation project at its Lohr site with a total investment volume of around EUR 100 million after more than two years of planning and construction.

The core of the project was the replacement of one of the two glass melting furnaces with a state-of-the-art oxy-hybrid furnace. The new furnace offers increased capacity, can operate with up to 50 per cent electricity, and reduces CO2e emissions by up to 40 per cent compared to conventional furnace technology. The project also included infrastructure measures for the power supply, the expansion of production buildings, new production machines and a new environmentally friendly cooling system. The modernisation and expansion project at the Lohr site is one of Gerresheimer’s largest investments in Moulded Glass in recent years. With this project, Gerresheimer is strengthening its competitive position as an innovative systems and solutions provider and as a reliable, future-proof employer in the region.

“Our investments in cutting-edge production technology, such as the new facility in Lohr, secure the future,” explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO, Gerresheimer AG. “With state-of-the-art facilities for high-value products, we are strengthening our competitiveness, securing long-term jobs in the region and making significant progress toward our ambitious sustainability goals.”

New oxy-hybrid furnace for enhanced efficiency and sustainability

Industrial glass production furnaces are usually replaced every 8 to 12 years. Gerresheimer has used the planned replacement of the white glass furnace in Lohr to upgrade to the latest technology and expand production capacity to support its planned growth. The new furnace can operate with up to 50 per cent electricity. This diversifies the energy supply and reduces CO2e emissions by up to 40 per cent compared to conventional furnace technology. Currently, the Lohr site sources approximately 70 per cent of its electricity from renewable energy, with plans to increase this share to 100 per cent by 2030. Modernisation also includes an upgrade to the cooling system: the new adiabatic cooling technology is more energy-efficient and consumes less water than conventional cooling systems, further supporting the company’s sustainability goals.



Additional infrastructure upgrades and new production facilities

The project was meticulously planned and executed by Gerresheimer experts over more than two years and implemented during ongoing operations. Amber glass production continued without interruption at the site. To meet increased electricity demand, new power lines were installed and new supply buildings constructed. The expansion also involved a new cooling system and the expansion of production halls. The actual furnace replacement, including the dismantling of the old furnace and construction of the new oxy-hybrid furnace, took place from January 2025 and was completed within four months. Several production lines were also upgraded to the latest generation and equipped with Gerresheimer’s AI-based inspection system for quality assurance. This technology will enable the Lohr plant to further increase its share of high-value products in the future.

Investment supporting further growth

At the Moulded Glass plant in Lohr, Gerresheimer produces a wide range of glass products made of white and amber glass with around 500 employees ­­­from syrup, dropper, tablet and infusion bottles for the pharmaceutical industry to glass containers and bottles for the food and beverage industry. The plant in Lohr is one of three Moulded Glass plants in Germany and one of eight Moulded Glass plants worldwide within the Gerresheimer Group. The modernisation and expansion project at the Lohr site is one of the company’s key investment projects in recent years for the further profitable growth of the Group.