AdjuTec Pharma, Venus Remedies initiate research collaboration to evaluate APC-148 against AMR

AdjuTec Pharma AS, a privately held company developing antibiotic resistance breakers, announces that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Venus Remedies. Venus Remedies will perform a pre-clinical evaluation of AdjuTec Pharma´s APC-148 platform technology.

AdjuTec Pharma has developed novel inhibitor technologies that selectively destroy antibiotic resistance mechanisms in multidrug-resistant bacteria, thereby restoring the effectiveness of commercially available antibiotics. Venus Remedies aims to leverage its R&D capabilities to assess APC-148’s potential in restoring the effectiveness of antibiotics against multidrug-resistant bacterial strains.

As part of this engagement, Venus Remedies will test APC-148 in combination with various antibiotics against its extensive library of clinical isolates collected through the GASAR study.

AdjuTec Pharma and Venus Remedies aim to address the global health threat against AMR. AMR directly causes 1.3 million global deaths annually and is projected to cause 39 million accumulated global deaths by 2050. If left unchecked, AMR could surpass cancer as the leading cause of mortality.

In India, the situation is especially critical, with AMR being endemic and associated with over 300,000 deaths in 2019 alone, including among newborns. APC-148 has the potential to significantly restore the effectiveness of antibiotics against resistant bacterial strains that are increasingly burdening the Indian healthcare system.

About APC-148

APC-148 is a selective inhibitor targeting bacterial metallo-ß-lactamase (MBL) enzymes. APC-148 is AdjuTec Pharma’s lead program that will be used as an adjuvant together with antibiotics and other enzyme inhibitors to restore the effectiveness of antibiotics. APC-148 is presently in phase 1 clinical trials. Recently, a first in-human study with a single ascending dose of APC-148 in volunteers has concluded successfully. The regulatory pathway has been discussed with the FDA and EMA. The FDA has granted APC-148 a Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation, giving the product regulatory priority review and access to fast track and rolling review.