In this video:

Dhairy Sharma, Technical Sales, CILICANT

Topic:

Role of active packaging in drug development

Key Takeaway:

ACCUFLIP from Cilicant has been designed to regulate Equilibrium Relative Humidity (ERH) within a specific range in order to protect medications from over-desiccation. It does this through a specialised sorbent that has the ability to absorb and desorb.