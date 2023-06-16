Gouri Prasad Nanda, GM – MS&T, Zydus Group
Ahmedabad Pharma Summit 2023 | 21st April 2023 | Doubletree By Hilton, Ahmedabad
In this video:
Gouri Prasad Nanda, GM – MS&T, Zydus Group
Topic:
Manufacturing science and technology a road map for value driven Hybrid business model
Key Takeaway:
The volume to value business model represents a major shift in the pharma industry. It seeks to improve product quality, enhance patient outcomes and contain costs. MS&T can help improve quality and drive value.