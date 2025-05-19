Department of Biotechnology, BIRAC host webinar on Biomanufacturing for mRNA Therapeutics

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, along with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) conducted the 14th Webinarunder the ‘Webinar Series on Biofoundry and Biomanufacturing Initiative’ on16th May, 2025. The session focused on “Biomanufacturing for mRNA Therapeutics”, a vital component under the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment & Employment) Policy. Approved by the Union Cabinet and released by the Minister of Science & Technology, the BioE3 Policy aims to position India as a global leader in bio-based innovations. It focuses on promoting sustainable biomanufacturing in diverse thematic areas including Precision Therapeutics such as mRNA therapeutics, supporting economic growth while promoting affordable healthcare accessible to the Indian population.This Webinar served as a collaborative forum, bringing together academia, industry experts, start-ups, and researchers to explore the latest developments and emerging opportunities in the field of mRNA therapeutics biomanufacturing.

Dr Alka Sharma, Senior Adviser/Sc ‘H’, DBT, highlighted the BioE3 Policy’s vision to foster high-performance biomanufacturing by supporting sustainable green growth. She mentioned this approach marks a global shift toward sustainability, fueling a “BioRevolution” with the potential to reshape economies and societies. She informed that the 14th Webinar in this series focuses on mRNA therapeutics, a key thematic subsector under the policy. She stated that several Indian biotech companies and research institutions are actively involved in developing mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.She also highlighted certain challenges plaguing the sector such as product delivery, product stability and import dependence for raw materials.

Dr Varshneya Singh, Scientist ‘D’, DBT, provided an insightful overview of the mRNA therapeutics subsector. He emphasised that mRNA-based therapies represent a groundbreaking advancement in biotechnology, with the potential to tackle a broad spectrum of diseases, including cancer, genetic conditions, and infectious diseases. He provided a SWOT analysis of the subsector, identifying its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. He concluded by drawing attention to the recently announced Call for Proposals for Precision Biotherapeutics-mRNA Therapeutics, a joint initiative by DBT and BIRAC aimed at fostering discovery, innovation and scale-up in this promising field.

Dr. Raghavan Varadarajan, IISc Bangalore in his talk explored cutting-edge advances in mRNA-LNP vaccine technology, emphasising its revolutionary role in modern medicine. He talked about the mRNA vaccine design workflow; major advantages of mRNA vaccine modality; key structural elements of mRNA; workflow for LNP preparation, comparative analysis of different mRNA-LNP formulations, different kinds of microfluidic chips used and comparison of different formulation methods.

Dr Monalisa Chatterji, Sekkei Bio, addressed several pivotal topics, including the current challenges surrounding the limited adoption of biologics and the transformative potential of RNA therapeutics. She highlighted the significant opportunities that exist for unlocking the full promise of these advanced therapies. Dr Chatterji also emphasised the importance of expanding manufacturing capabilities and capacity, underscoring the critical need for substantial capital investment to drive the maturation and widespread implementation of RNA technologies.

The session concluded with a vibrant Q&A segment moderated by DBT and BIRAC officials. Participants actively engaged with the experts, discussing challenges and opportunities in biomanufacturing and addressing regulatory considerations.