Venus Remedies joins United Nations Global Compact

Venus Remedies has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. With this strategic move, the company aims to align its operations and strategies with the UNGC’s Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

Venus Remedies has implemented a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy across its international operations. In line with its climate accountability goals, it has obtained ISO 14064-1 certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting, ensuring transparency in environmental performance and carbon management.

As a UNGC participant, Venus Remedies will publish an annual Communication on Progress (CoP) to share updates on its sustainability performance and adherence to the Compact’s principles. The company’s mission is to create long-term value through ethical practices, scientific innovation, and inclusive healthcare delivery.

Venus Remedies has been a long-standing supplier of WHO-prequalified pharmaceuticals to international health agencies. In recent years, the company has secured key supply contracts with UNICEF for the essential antibiotic ceftriaxone, and with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for critical oncology medications. These partnerships enhance the company’s impact in delivering vital medicines to underserved populations across Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Aligned with its commitment to SDG 3 and its ESG-led innovation roadmap, Venus Remedies has made antimicrobial resistance (AMR) a cornerstone of its R&D agenda. In the area of AMR, the company’s novel polymyxin B formulation, VRP-034, has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under the GAIN (Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now) Act. This designation provides fast-track regulatory review and five additional years of market exclusivity post-approval, accelerating the delivery of next-generation antibiotics for drug-resistant infections.

Beyond product innovation, the company plays a key role in advancing AMR surveillance and global policy development. Its initiatives such as GASAR (Global Antimicrobial Surveillance and Resistance) help generate essential data on resistance patterns, while the PLEA Trust supports antibiotic stewardship through education and responsible use. Venus Remedies is also an active member of the AMR Industry Alliance, and contributes to cross-border collaboration on AMR strategy via the India AMR Innovation Hub and the Vivli AMR Register—initiatives that strengthen both public policy and clinical practice.