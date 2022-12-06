Delhi HC rules in favour of Natco in patent infringement case

Natco Pharma announced that the Double Bench of the High Court of Delhi has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India and has upheld prima facie the Judgement that the Natco Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) Process does not infringe FMC’s Indian Patent 298645.

CTPR is a pesticide used across a wide range of crops.

FMC Corporation had filed a patent suit against Natco in the Delhi High Court, in May this year.