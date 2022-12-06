BSV opens animal testing facility at Ambernath

Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) has opened an animal testing facility and quality control laboratory at the Ambernath manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

The company informs that in line with requirements from World Health Organisation (WHO), Pharmacopeia (Indian, United States, British & European), OECD GLP, Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) and State Food & Drug Authority (FDA), the facility houses a team of highly qualified doctorates, veterinarians, biotechnologists, and biologists.

A company statement informed, “This facility has an Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC) appointed by the CPCSEA, Govt. of India which oversees and approves all animal experiment protocols. Only after approvals, animals are bred, and experiments conducted as per scientific and ethical norms and requirements of national laws. BSV has also entered into agreements with government-approved vendors for safe disposal of biomedical and other waste generated in the facility as per existing standard environmental laws.”

“BSV’s Animal Testing Facility demonstrates our commitment towards augmenting scientific research, as we strive to establish the safety and efficacy of new medicines before they reach patients. Going ahead, we would like to transform this facility into a Centre of Excellence and are working towards being OECD GLP certified, with complete adherence to good laboratory practices that ensure accurate, safe, high-quality, and consistent results that will deliver improved patient outcomes,” said Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, BSV.

“We remain focused on delivering quality products and safer treatments to our patients. We ensure that the research undertaken in the Facility is predicated on consideration for animal welfare and sound scientific reasoning, while adhering to all relevant and governing laws. The specially trained scientific and technical staff undergo routine health checks and are fully trained on fire safety, emergency evacuation, first aid other similar international requirements,” said Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, President-Quality, BSV.