Lupin launches Rufinamide Tablets USP in the US

Lupin announced the launch of Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg, of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide is indicated for the treatment of the symptoms of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (seizures).

Rufinamide Tablets (RLD Banzel) had estimated annual sales of $138 million in the US (IQVIA MAT October 2022).