Speaker in this video:

+ Mr Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commercial), Vikram Thermo (India)

Topic: Drug release modulation through DRUGCOAT RSPO/RLPO

Key Highlights:

[1] The problem with most drugs? They don’t release at the right time. Vikram Thermo’s DRUGCOAT RS/RL series tackles this head-on, offering pH-independent, extended-release polymers that align drug delivery with actual disease biology.

[2] Concentration and polymer ratio (RSPO/RLPO) are all you need to dial in the exact release profile. Their study proves it: combination polymers consistently outperform single-polymer systems.

[3] Vikram Thermo backs its formulations with faster development cycles, right-first-time cost optimisation, and long-term technical support. Not just an excipient supplier, but a development partner.