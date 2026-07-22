Mr Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commercial), Vikram Thermo (India)
FDD Conclave 2026 | 5th June 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
+ Mr Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commercial), Vikram Thermo (India)
Topic: Drug release modulation through DRUGCOAT RSPO/RLPO
Key Highlights:
[1] The problem with most drugs? They don’t release at the right time. Vikram Thermo’s DRUGCOAT RS/RL series tackles this head-on, offering pH-independent, extended-release polymers that align drug delivery with actual disease biology.
[2] Concentration and polymer ratio (RSPO/RLPO) are all you need to dial in the exact release profile. Their study proves it: combination polymers consistently outperform single-polymer systems.
[3] Vikram Thermo backs its formulations with faster development cycles, right-first-time cost optimisation, and long-term technical support. Not just an excipient supplier, but a development partner.