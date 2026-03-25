Ministry of Ayush and DBT announce collaborative clinical study on ayurveda as adjunct therapy for Anti-TB treatment

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the Union Ministry of Ayush in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology marked a significant milestone in integrative healthcare with the formal announcement of a collaborative clinical study titled “Clinical Study on Ayurveda as an Adjunct Therapy for Tuberculosis”.

The joint announcement was made by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State, PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in the presence of senior officials and scientists of the Ministries. The high-level event, held at Vigyan Bhawan, also brought together leading policymakers, scientists, scholars, researchers, clinicians, and other key stakeholders to underscore India’s commitment to evidence-based integration of traditional and modern medicine in the fight against tuberculosis.

In his address, Dr Singh stated, “India is moving in the right direction in its fight against tuberculosis, with a significant decline in incidence driven by dedicated and innovative efforts under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” He added, “The launch of this collaborative clinical study reflects our commitment to science-led, evidence-based innovation, integrating modern biomedical research with validated traditional knowledge systems. Through initiatives led by the Department of Biotechnology, we are strengthening research, fostering global partnerships, and advancing patient-centric solutions to address challenges such as drug resistance, undernutrition, and long-term health impacts of TB.”

In his address, Jadhav emphasised, “The treatment of tuberculosis is not only about eliminating the infection, but about making the patient completely healthy. With this approach, we are moving towards a new perspective where Ayurveda and other Ayush systems are not only supportive in treatment but also play an important role in improving recovery, nutrition, and the quality of life of patients.”

The programme commenced with opening remarks by Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, DBT; Director General, BRIC and Chairman, BIRAC, who highlighted: “Tuberculosis research in India has seen remarkable advances through innovation in diagnostics, vaccines, and large-scale cohort studies. This collaborative programme with the Ministry of Ayush marks a significant step towards integrative, evidence-based healthcare. By combining modern science with Ayurveda, we aim to improve patient outcomes, enhance quality of life, and accelerate India’s mission to eliminate TB.”

This was followed by remarks from Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, who remarked, “Tuberculosis management requires not only effective treatment but also a focus on recovery and quality of life. This Ayush–DBT collaborative initiative reflects our commitment to evidence-based integrative healthcare. By combining Ayurveda with science, we aim to address TB-associated cachexia, strengthen patient outcomes, and contribute meaningfully to India’s goal of TB elimination.”

An overview of the collaborative clinical study was presented by Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), along with Dr. Debasisa Mohanty, Director, BRIC-National Institute of Immunology (NII). The presentation detailed the scientific design, objectives, and expected outcomes of the study, which aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of an Ayurveda regimen as an adjunct to standard anti-tuberculosis treatment (ATT), along with macronutrient supplementation.

The collaborative clinical study is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Ayush and the Department of Biotechnology, rooted in the MoU signed in May 2022 to advance integrative and evidence-based healthcare. Led by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) in partnership with DBT, the multi-centre study will assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of an Ayurveda regimen as an adjunct to standard Anti-Tuberculosis Treatment (ATT), along with nutritional support. To be conducted across premier institutions including AIIMS, JIPMER, and NEIGRIHMS, the 24-month study aims to generate robust scientific evidence on improving nutritional outcomes, accelerating recovery, and enhancing quality of life among TB patients, further strengthening India’s commitment to innovative, patient-centric approaches for TB elimination.

A key highlight of the event was the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BRIC-Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) and CCRAS, formalising institutional collaboration. The MoU was exchanged between Prof. G. Karthikeyan, Executive Director, BRIC-THSTI, and Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, DG, CCRAS.

The event concluded with a strong reaffirmation of the Government of India’s commitment to advancing integrative, evidence-based healthcare solutions to address complex public health challenges. The Ayush–DBT collaborative initiative is expected to pave the way for new scientific insights into adjunct TB care, while reinforcing India’s leadership in combining traditional knowledge with modern biomedical research for improved patient outcomes and accelerated progress towards TB elimination.