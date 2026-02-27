Glenmark to launch Sodium Phosphates Injection USP single-dose vials in april 2026

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has announced the upcoming launch of Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

Glenmark’s Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 45 mM P/15 mL (3 mM P/mL), of Hospira, Inc. [NDA 018892]. The 15 mM P/5 mL (3 mM P/mL) and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) presentations are expected to have the same therapeutic effect as that of the listed drug product upon which the US Food and Drug Administration relied as the basis of safety and effectiveness. Glenmark will begin distribution in April 2026.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2025, the Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials market achieved annual sales of approximately $66.8 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, “We look forward to the upcoming launch of Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials, strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients, while also further expanding our portfolio of products within the institutional channel.”