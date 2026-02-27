Zenex Animal Health acquires majority stake in Netherlands-based VievePharm

Multiples PE-backed Zenex Animal Health India (“Zenex”) has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Netherlands-based VievePharm, a specialist in natural animal nutrition, for an undisclosed amount. The company stated that the transaction accelerates Zenex’s expansion into the global naturals market and establishes a manufacturing and sales hub in Western Europe.

Headquartered in Enter, VievePharm focuses on phytogenic formulations for the livestock, equine and pet care markets. Its GMP+, FSA and Skal-certified manufacturing facility supports more than 60 customers across over 25 countries in Europe and other international markets.

Zenex stated that the integration of VievePharm provides alignment across three strategic pillars.

The acquisition adds VievePharm’s phytogenic expertise to Zenex’s naturals portfolio and builds on the Ayurvedic portfolio obtained through the acquisition of Ayurvet in 2023. The company noted that the transaction comes as the European Union’s Farm to Fork Strategy sets a target to cut veterinary antibiotic sales by 50 per cent by 2030 compared to 2018 levels.

VievePharm develops and manufactures boluses. Its manufacturing facility in the Netherlands is GMP+, FSA and Skal certified. Zenex stated that this provides delivery technology for minerals, vitamins and udder health support, and that the technical expertise will be leveraged to enhance its solutions globally.

Zenex stated that while it has a footprint in Asia, Africa and parts of the CIS region, VievePharm provides entry into the Western European market. The company said it will use VievePharm’s distribution network in the European Union to accelerate exports of its therapeutic and nutritional range across formulation types including powders and liquids.

Dr Arun Atrey, Managing Director and CEO of Zenex Animal Health, said, “The acquisition of VievePharm is a logical progression of our first-principles approach to animal healthcare—focusing on prevention and sustainable productivity. By combining VievePharm’s advanced bolus technology and European market access with our R&D depth and global distribution, we are positioned to offer holistic, science-backed solutions that address the root causes of animal health challenges.”

Manish Gaur, Board member of Zenex, and MD & Head of Pharma and Healthcare at Multiples, said, “We are excited about the combination with VievePharm, as it strengthens Zenex’s ability to provide science-backed, herbal alternatives to markets that are increasingly favouring natural products. Strategic acquisitions that provide important capability additions, like VievePharm’s bolus technology and European footprint, will continue to be a vital part of the value-creation journey at Zenex as we scale our leadership globally.”

Arie Boorsma, Founder, VievePharm, said, “Joining forces with Zenex allows us to scale our ‘Best of Nature’ philosophy to a global stage. Our commitment to sustainable livestock farming and innovation in animal nutrition aligns perfectly with Zenex’s vision. This partnership will provide the resources and reach necessary to deepen our operations in The Netherlands and take our solutions to farmers across Europe and RoW markets.”

Investec acted as exclusive financial advisor to VievePharm on the transaction. PwC advised Zenex on financial diligence and transaction structuring. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as the domestic and international legal counsel respectively for Zenex.