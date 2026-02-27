Lupin ranked among top 1% globally in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Lupin has announced its recognition among the top 1 per cent of companies worldwide in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Lupin attained a score of 91 out of 100, establishing itself as the leading pharmaceutical company globally and the leader across all sectors in India, surpassing Indian and international peers.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment evaluates companies on industry-specific economic, environmental and social criteria. Lupin has been included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2026 for the third consecutive year. Yearbook members are selected based on scores from the S&P Global 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, with companies required to rank in the top 15 per cent of their industry and within 30 per cent of the industry’s top performer. Of the more than 9,200 companies assessed across 59 industries, 848 earned Yearbook inclusion.

“This recognition by S&P Global places Lupin among the topmost global sustainability leaders and reinforces our long-term commitment to embedding ESG principles into our business strategy,” said Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head of IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin. “It strengthens our resolve to accelerate our sustainability roadmap and deepen ESG integration across our value chain, while continuing to create positive outcomes for patients, communities, and stakeholders worldwide.”

Lupin stated that the recognition reflects its focus on business practices, governance, environmental stewardship and social impact across its global operations.