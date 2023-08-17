CPHI Milan to be hosted at Fiera Milano and Lombardy Pharma Region for 2024

CPHI, the global pharma exhibition, organised by Informa, will be held in Fiera Milano (Rho) from October 8-10, 2024. It will be hosted in the city of Milan for the second time in three years in recognition of the massive pharma ingredients and manufacturing industry in the region.

Italy is one of Europe’s largest producers and exporters of ingredients – around 85 per cent are exported to North America, the EU and Japan – with the Milan region at the centre of its pharma base. In fact, there are over 50 facilities in the Lombardy region alone, with contract manufacturers continuing to grow quickly.

The annual CPHI event is an ideal platform to build networks, meet existing partners, and learn about the latest trends for the pharma industry. A company statement informed that the 2024 event is expected to see a record attendance, with a large number of international visitors and a rapid increase in attendees from the major Asian pharma hubs.

Roberto Foresti, Deputy GM of Fiera Milano, commented, “Fiera Milano is the ideal venue for a global event like CPHI, which is an important tenet of this industry and central to the world economy, with the Lombardy region being a leading producer of pharmaceuticals. We make the venue’s considerable services and resources available to CPHI Milan. What makes Milan so attractive is that the city has world-class infrastructure and is well connected to European, Asian, and North American countries. It’s why Fiera Milano continues to attract massive international events.

“We are delighted to be returning to Fiera Milano, as Italy and the Lombardy region are widely known as one of the key pharma manufacturing centres in Europe. There are very few global locations with such a depth and breadth of local and regional talent. We expect a large international attendance and will marry this with local and regional manufacturing insights. I am excited to bring CPHI – the heart of pharma – back together with the industry in Milan,” commented Adam Andersen Executive Vice President, Pharma at Informa.