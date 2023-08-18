Parexel, Partex announce alliance to leverage AI, Big Data to accelerate drug discovery and development

Parexel and Partex announced a preferred strategic alliance designed to leverage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions to accelerate drug discovery and development for biopharma customers worldwide.

Parexel’s expertise across Phase I to IV clinical development combined with Partex’s big data and AI capabilities is expected to further advance the efforts of drug developers working to understand the probability of clinical success of assets in their portfolio and recommend other disease indications for which their assets may be clinically viable.

“One of the biggest and most complex challenges in drug development is anticipating the investigational therapies that will be safe and effective treatment options. Our innovative alliance with Partex helps to address this challenge by bringing to the forefront those assets with the strongest probability of clinical success, in turn enabling customers to focus their time and resources where it is most beneficial to patients,” said Jamie Macdonald, CEO, Parexel.

Under the alliance, clinical trial execution by the Partex group of companies will be managed by Parexel. Parties will also collaborate on improving clinical trial execution for customers through the Partex-validated AI platform, adding to and expanding Parexel’s existing AI tools and capabilities.

“By combining Partex’s cutting-edge AI capabilities with Parexel’s renowned