Lupin achieves GMP Certification from TGA Australia for dabhasa API facility

Global pharma major Lupin has announced that the API manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), in Dabhasa, Gujarat, has received the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia’s medicines and medical devices regulator. LMS offers pharmaceutical CDMO services and is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of APIs.

“We are pleased to have received the GMP certification from TGA for our Dabhasa facility. This reflects the high standard of our manufacturing practices and expertise of our team at Dabhasa,” said Dr Abdelaziz Toumi, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. “As we continue to expand our global footprint, we remain focused on quality, compliance, and the highest standards of operational integrity, setting new benchmarks in the CDMO space.”