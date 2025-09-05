Cipla launches HUENA, India’s first non-antibiotic drug to treat UTIs

Cipla has announced the launch of Methenamine Hippurate, a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs), under the brand name ‘HUENA’.

UTIs are the second most common reason for antibiotic use in India, with infection cases doubling over the last 30 years. Women are more susceptible to UTIs, which account for 15% of overall antibiotic prescriptions.

Methenamine Hippurate offers an effective, non-antibiotic alternative for preventing UTIs by targeting bacteria in the bladder and urinary tract. Studies show it is as effective as long-term, low-dose antibiotic therapy for UTI prevention, with lower costs and no risk of antibiotic resistance.

Commenting on this milestone, Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla, said: “The launch of HUENA reflects our strong commitment to antimicrobial stewardship and addressing the growing challenge of AMR. We believe this innovation will notably improve patient outcomes, while reducing reliance on antibiotics, further contributing to a healthier future for all.”

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Jaideep Gogtay, Global Chief Medical Officer, Cipla, said: “At Cipla, we recognise the urgent need for innovative solutions to combat the growing burden of AMR. This groundbreaking launch provides patients with a non-antibiotic drug that will help prevent urinary tract infections without contributing to antimicrobial resistance.”