Granules India and NIPER S.A.S Nagar launch centre of excellence for sustainable pharma innovation

Granules India, in partnership with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), S.A.S Nagar, inaugurated the Dr. Chigurupati Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Pharmaceutical Development (CCE-ISPD).

This Granules’ CSR initiative aims to empower students and researchers with access to cutting-edge facilities and resources, fostering innovation in eco-friendly solutions for learning pharmaceutical manufacturing.

By embedding innovation into green practices, Granules India aims to not only enhance operational efficiency and business resilience but also contribute positively to society and the environment. This initiative reflects the company’s belief that long-term success is deeply rooted in ethical responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director,

Granules India Limited, said, “At Granules, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. Guided by our purpose of Healing Lives Responsibly through Pioneering Green Science, this initiative reflects our commitment to shaping a healthier, more sustainable future, not only for our stakeholders, but also for the communities and ecosystems that sustain us.”

Prof. Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER S.A.S Nagar, added, “This collaboration brings academia and industry together to solve real-world challenges. By focusing on green and sustainable practices, we can deliver solutions that benefit both the environment and patients worldwide.”

The Centre, under the supervision of Dr. Arvind.K Bansal, Professor Department of Pharmaceutics, Lead and Academic Supervisor of the Centre will harness NIPER’s academic and research strengths alongside Granules India’s industrial expertise to develop scalable, eco-friendly solutions for the pharmaceutical sector.

The collaboration will focus on interface between API and formulation manufacturing, reducing the carbon footprint in formulation production, creating intellectual property in sustainable technologies, training next-generation scientists, and setting new industry benchmarks in sustainable manufacturing.

Together, Granules India and NIPER aim to set a precedent for how industry–academia partnerships can accelerate the transition towards a greener, more responsible future for global healthcare.