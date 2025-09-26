Carrier Transicold launches Pulsor eCool, its all-electric refrigeration unit in India

Carrier Transicold launched its next-generation, all-electric refrigeration unit, the Pulsor eCool, at the REFCOLD Cold Chain Exhibition in New Delhi. The event spotlighted innovations in energy-efficient and sustainable cold chain solutions. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of intelligent climate and energy solutions.

“The Pulsor eCool represents a transformative step forward in efficient and smart refrigeration. Designed specifically for India’s dynamic logistics landscape, it meets the growing demand for electric vehicle-compatible solutions and sets a new benchmark for clean, intelligent cold chain performance,” said Pankaj Mehta, MD, Truck Trailer India, Carrier Transicold.

A statement from the compay informs, “The Pulsor eCool offers solid cooling and heating performance, reducing cargo box pre-cooling time from 30℃ to -18℃ by up to 31 per cent compared to competitor offerings*, significantly reducing customer wait times and improving delivery readiness. Engineered for energy efficiency, the unit features a high-efficiency inverter compressor and a patented inverter heat dissipation design, which together reduce energy consumption while enhancing operational output. Its lightweight 99-kilogram build, aerodynamic rounded corners, honeycomb grille and bottom air intake contribute to lower wind resistance and improved vehicle efficiency. Thanks to its optimised design, the Pulsor eCool achieves up to 32 per cent total energy savings versus competitor offerings*, reinforcing Carrier’s commitment to sustainable innovation.”

It adds, “The Pulsor eCool incorporates Carrier Transicold’s latest intelligent frequency conversion algorithm, which combines temperature compensation, frequency conversion control and stepless adjustment technology to achieve ±1℃ temperature precision. A tilted evaporator fan design further enhances air circulation and temperature control inside the cargo box, effectively reducing the impact of cargo stacking and ensuring precise temperature control in real-world conditions.”

The statement also updates, “The Pulsor eCool is equipped with the new Intellitrix™ Controller, featuring a bright 3.2-inch display, data logging and four operating modes: Standard, Strong Cooling, Low Noise and Energy Saving. This allows users to adjust performance to match their specific needs, whether prioritising speed, quiet operation or energy conservation. Additionally, the Pulsor eCool series is compatible with Carrier’s Lynx Fleet digital platform, enabling remote monitoring, system diagnostics and performance control. This empowers fleet operators with real-time insights and full remote management capabilities.”

The Pulsor eCool leverages advanced technology to deliver faster refrigeration with lower energy consumption, reinforcing Carrier’s commitment to intelligent, sustainable cold chain solutions.