Vidal Health and SII collaborate on HPV vaccine access

Vidal Health, TPA service provider and Serum Institute of India (SII), part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, announced a strategic collaboration to support national efforts in cervical cancer prevention and awareness.

A statement informed that starting October 1, 2025, Vidal Health’s platform will offer an end-to-end, convenient and cashless experience for HPV vaccine – from digitally booking a doctor’s appointment at a preferred location, to providing consent and receiving certification – all with zero paperwork.

The health programme will provide complete support with timely dosage reminders, adherence monitoring, and efficient network management to ensure continuity of care.

Vidal Health is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Health, a digital platform that offers products and services ranging from preventive to prepaid healthcare, including OPD care and telemedicine.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv, said, “Our collaboration with Serum Institute marks a strong start to our vaccination programme. By equipping individuals and corporates with digital convenience to manage health proactively, we not only help them cut long-term healthcare costs but also contribute to the nation’s sustained well-being.”

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, said, “The HPV vaccine is an important step in preventing cervical cancer, but wider access and awareness are key to its impact. Our collaboration with Vidal Health helps bridge that gap by using technology to deliver the vaccine more efficiently and at scale. This initiative supports our ongoing efforts to make essential vaccines more accessible and improve public health outcomes.”

Neetha Uthaiah, Whole Time Director, Vidal Healthcare Services, said, “Through this fully managed programme, we aim to reduce hospitalisations and out-of-pocket medical spends, which are high in India, thus optimising the care ecosystem.”

The HPV vaccine will be directly available on Vidal Health’s digital platform. The platform will enable digital registration, cashless payment and automated tracking of the multi-dose vaccination schedule. Employees at corporates will have the flexibility to get vaccinated at the work premises or at any Vidal Health partner clinic.