Merck appoints Kai Beckmann as Chair of Executive Board and CEO

The Board of Partners of E. Merck KG appointed Kai Beckmann as future Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck. He will take over this position on May 1, 2026, from Belén Garijo, who will continue to lead the company until the end of her tenure. Kai Beckmann will become Deputy CEO effective immediately and continue in his role as CEO of Electronics until a successor is announced.

Garijo will leave Merck after 15 years in the company of which she led six years as CEO of Healthcare and since 2021 as Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck. Following the end of her tenure, Garijo will remain actively involved in the healthcare ecosystem to continue serving the needs of patients, her area of expertise and passion.

Beckmann has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Merck since 2011 and assumed responsibility for the Performance Materials business sector in 2017. Under his leadership, the sector underwent a transformation to become a pureplay Electronics business. Prior to his current role, Beckmann served as Chief Administration Officer on the Executive Board; his responsibilities encompassed a broad portfolio of functions including, among others, HR, IT, and Merck’s headquarters and largest site in Darmstadt. Since joining Merck in 1989, Kai Beckmann has held global roles of increasing responsibility, such as Managing Director of Merck in Singapore & Malaysia as well as Chief Information Officer.

Beyond Merck, Beckmann is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bundesdruckerei Gruppe and serves as Vice President of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA). From 2017 to 2024, he led the German Federation of Chemical Employers’ Associations (BAVC).

“In Kai Beckmann we have the perfect homegrown leader, taking over the Chair of the Executive Board of Merck with extensive understanding of our global businesses as well as patient and customer needs. Beckmann’s proven transformational expertise will be fundamental to deliver the next chapter of our company’s growth. And his passion and vision for technology will drive much-needed impact for patients, customers and society. The longstanding collaboration and trust between Belén Garijo and Kai Beckmann will ensure a seamless transition period and continuity in our corporate management,” said Johannes Baillou, Chairman of the Executive Board of E. Merck KG.