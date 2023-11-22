Boris Bachmeier appointed new MD of Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

Boris Bachmeier has just been named by Romaco Holding GmbH as the new Managing Director of the Romaco Pharmatechnik business unit in Karlsruhe (Germany). He will take over from Markus Regner, who has managed the company since 2018 and will be leaving at his own request at the end of November. All blister, heat sealing and rigid tube filling machines traded under the brand names Noack and Siebler are manufactured at the Romaco facility in Karlsruhe.

“I’m delighted to welcome Boris Bachmeier as new Managing Director of Romaco Pharmatechnik. With his first-rate qualifications and extensive top-level experience, he will be a huge boost for our group’s management. I was particularly impressed by his clearly structured, integrative style of leadership, which will make a vital contribution to Romaco’s success,” said Jörg Pieper, CEO of the Romaco Group.

After training as an officer in the German air force and studying economics and management in Munich, Bachmeier proceeded to hold various management positions with human resources responsibility. He subsequently did a part-time MBA before switching to industry in 2010. His career also includes managing director roles in the engineering and automotive sectors. At the time of moving to Romaco, 44-year-old Boris Bachmeier can already look back on more than two decades of management experience.

“Romaco is a typical hidden champion among European machine and equipment manufacturers. First and foremost, I see the enormous potential for developing the product lines united under the umbrella brand Romaco. I’m confident that we can progressively expand Romaco’s position in the market with a blend of excellence in production and premium quality. All of our business activities will be strictly aligned to our customers’ needs,” said Bachmeier.