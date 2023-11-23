Express Pharma

Lupin launches FDC drug Vilfuro-G for COPD management in India

The launch follows the approval granted by the Drug Controller General of India for the dry powder inhaler (DPI) product

By EP News Bureau
Lupin has launched a fixed-dose triple combination drug (FDC) under the brand name Vilfuro-G for management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India. The launch follows the approval granted by the Drug Controller General of India for the dry powder inhaler (DPI) product.

A company statement informed, “Lupin Vilfuro-G is the only FDC that uniquely combines Vilanterol, Fluticasone Furoate and Glycopyrronium Bromide, for the long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD. The product is available in a single-strength fixed dose, with a recommended once-daily dosage. This therapeutic innovation by Lupin brings hope to more than 37 million individuals struggling with COPD in India, a condition that ranks among the leading causes of death and disability in the nation.”

