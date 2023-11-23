Lupin launches FDC drug Vilfuro-G for COPD management in India

Lupin has launched a fixed-dose triple combination drug (FDC) under the brand name Vilfuro-G for management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India. The launch follows the approval granted by the Drug Controller General of India for the dry powder inhaler (DPI) product.

A company statement informed, “Lupin Vilfuro-G is the only FDC that uniquely combines Vilanterol, Fluticasone Furoate and Glycopyrronium Bromide, for the long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD. The product is available in a single-strength fixed dose, with a recommended once-daily dosage. This therapeutic innovation by Lupin brings hope to more than 37 million individuals struggling with COPD in India, a condition that ranks among the leading causes of death and disability in the nation.”