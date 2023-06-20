Boehringer Ingelheim India signs MoU with Maha Govt to strengthen stroke care

Boehringer Ingelheim India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra. The partnership aims to enhance stroke care services in hospitals across the state through timely and quality care to patients, while further strengthening the stroke care infrastructure in the state. The MoU was signed at St George Hospital, Mumbai in the presence of dignitaries from the Maharashtra Government, World Stroke Organisation, National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke Punjab, Angels Initiative, and Boehringer Ingelheim India. Dr Nagnath Mudam, Joint Director NCD, Mumbai, Maharashtra and Dr Shraddha Bhure, Medical Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India, were the signing authorities for this MoU Exchange.

As part of the MoU, Boehringer Ingelheim India through the ANGELS initiative will equip hospitals with capacity building of multidisciplinary stroke teams to access resources including educational materials, standardisation tools, consultancy support, and a quality monitoring process. A pilot project on stroke detection and management will be launched in five districts – Thane, Auranagabad, Pune, Nanded and Nashik, after which the programme will be launched in the rest of the state.

A press statement said, “The initiative will also facilitate simulations or stroke mock drills across hospitals, with debriefing and functional protocol setting. Specific virtual simulation through BodyInteract AI based tool to get hand on training with Virtual patient, ASLS (Advance Stroke Life Support) training and CT interpretation training through CT WOW tool will be provided for physicians and radiology. By leveraging these tools and resources, participating hospitals will be able to enhance their ability to deliver timely and high-quality stroke care services.”

“This collaboration reflects the government’s commitment to improving healthcare servicesin the area of stroke care. Stroke has emerged as a significant health concern in recent times and calls for continued collaboration between the public and the private sector to help improve citizen lives. We are pleased to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim India to alleviate the stroke burden on the people of the state and the overall healthcare infrastructure, and making Maharashtra a Stroke Ready State,” said Dr Nagnath Mudam, Joint Director NCD, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Public Health Department, GoM will ensure smooth functioning and quality implementation of the project undertaken by the ANGELS initiative. This includes providing 24*7 CT scan facility with at least one technician for Face-Arms-Speech-Time (FAST) diagnosis aside from basic infrastructure and facilities. As part of the MoU, the government will develop new stroke centres in the future, with the availability of a physician, 24*7 CT scan and thrombolytic drug, wherever applicable. It aims at improving access for stroke patients and reduce the burden on current stroke treatment centres. Hub and spoke networks between these hospitals, will also be established, to nearest comprehensive stroke treatment centres for faster medical interventions.

“Our goal is to reduce the overall stroke burden in Maharashtra by providing quality stroke care to patients through dedicated and fully trained teams. We look forward to working closely with the Maharashtra State government to further bolster the healthcare infrastructure in the region,” said Sandip Agrawal, Interim Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India.

“Recognising the importance of stroke care management in India, the World Stroke Organization (WSO) has emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach. ANGELS Initiative, with its global support in capacity building, is playing a vital role in helping hospitals become ‘Stroke Ready.’ The NABH -WSO Accreditation program for Stroke Quality Services in hospitals is a significant step towards ensuring high standards of care. The efforts of the Maharashtra government in their initiative ‘Stroke Free Maharashtra’ to enhance the lives of citizens are commendable,” said Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, Prof of Neurology and Principal(Dean), CMC Ludhiana, President Elect World Stroke Organization.

“Based on our experience with ANGELS Initiative in Punjab, I am confident that ANGELS, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra, will play a crucial role in addressing the growing burden of stroke care. With Angels’ support implemented in every district hospital, we have witnessed a transformative impact on stroke care services. Starting with six district hospitals and three medical colleges in Phase 1, we have now expanded to include all 23 district hospitals in Phase 2, ensuring better stroke care for all eligible patients. Angels Initiative has been instrumental in our efforts and will continue to make a significant difference in tackling the challenges of stroke care,” said Dr Sandeep Singh Gill, Asst Director cum Nodal Oficer NPNCD, Punjab.