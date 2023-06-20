Lupin signs MoU with Maha Govt to combat cardiovascular diseases and COPD

Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Lupin, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to address the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. The partnership aims to prioritise the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases while working to reducing their long-term prevalence.

“As a leading healthcare provider, Lupin has consistently championed improved accessibility to high-quality, cost-effective medicines for India’s marginalised and vulnerable communities. Through our collaborative efforts with state governments, we aim to strengthen existing healthcare systems and programs, focus on awareness, and enhancing quality, accessibility, and utilisation of healthcare services,” said Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin.

The MoU was signed by Dr Nagnath Mudam, Joint Director (NCD), Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra and Tushara Shankar, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Lupin.

“This collaboration is poised to significantly lower the prevalence of CVDs and COPD in Palghar’s selected blocks. Our unwavering dedication to tackling these health concerns with focused solutions will ensure a lasting impact on the community. By emphasising preventive measures, early detection, and comprehensive treatment options, we aim to alleviate the disease burden in the district, ultimately enhancing the overall health and well-being of the community,” said Dr Nagnath Mudam, Joint Director (NCD), Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra.

Tushara Shankar, Head of CSR, LHWRF, said, “Maharashtra has witnessed a notable surge in the prevalence of CVDs and COPD. Our partnership with the state government is focused on delivering disease management healthcare services, enabling supportive interventions, and prioritising preventive measures. By offering a comprehensive solution, our aim is to effectively combat these diseases and provide holistic care to the affected population.”

A company statement informed, “To lay a strong foundation, an assessment study was conducted to map existing services, identify challenges in healthcare delivery, and estimate the cost-of-service gaps. The findings were reviewed by the Public Health Department (PHD) and incorporated into Lupin’s final programme.”

The programme will be implemented over the next five years, initially focusing on two blocks, Palghar and Dahanu. The primary objectives include raising awareness about the risks associated with CVDs and COPD, highlighting the importance of early screening and diagnosis to prevent complications and decrease mortality rates. The campaign will also promote healthy lifestyles and implement preventive measures, underscoring the significance of early screening, diagnosis and adherence to treatment.