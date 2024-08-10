Balancing cost and value with TCO

Optimising TCO in the pharma sector demands a holistic approach

Rajendra B Chunodkar, President – Manufacturing Operations, Lupin

Optimising TCO without compromising on quality and compliance requires a multifaceted approach, often involving: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs):

CDMOs offer specialised expertise and state-of-the-art facilities for drug product development and manufacturing. By leveraging CDMO partnerships, companies can reduce capital expenditure, minimise operational costs, and gain access to advanced technologies and processes, without incurring the high costs associated with maintaining in-house capabilities.

Leveraging technology: Continuously improving operating processes to increase yield, batch size, and capacity, and reduce cycle times and changeovers is crucial for cost optimisation. Adopting advanced manufacturing technologies like continuous manufacturing, automation, and process analytical technology (PAT) can greatly improve efficiencies and product quality and reduce costs.

Quality focus: By integrating quality throughout the process, companies can minimise non-compliance risk and expensive recalls. This involves identifying critical quality attributes and process parameters and implementing strong controls for consistent product quality. This approach enhances reliability, streamlines regulatory approval, reduces time-to-market, and lowers costs.

Supply chain management: Pharmaceutical companies should focus on building resilient and flexible supply chains capable of adapting to market fluctuations and disruptions. Leveraging digital supply chain solutions can enhance visibility and coordination across the supply chain, reducing inefficiencies and ensuring timely product delivery.

Continuous improvement: Companies should invest in training and development programs to equip their workforce with the skills needed to implement and sustain improvement initiatives. Tools such as Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma can be instrumental in driving continuous improvement and achieving operational excellence.

Ensuring stringent compliance: Companies must establish robust quality management systems (QMS) to ensure adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and other regulatory requirements. Regular audits, both internal and external, can help identify areas for improvement and ensure continuous compliance.

Harnessing the power of data: By leveraging big data and advanced analytics, pharma companies can gain insights into their operations, identify inefficiencies, and make informed decisions to improve performance. Real-time data monitoring can enhance quality control and compliance, ensuring that products consistently meet regulatory standards. Optimising TCO in the pharma sector demands a holistic approach that balances cost efficiency with quality and compliance while enabling continuous operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Harmonisation of systems and practices across sites can improve efficiency

Sanjay Sharma, Sr VP & Head MS&T, Zydus

The Pharma industry is facing significant challenges related to persistent cost inflation and pricing pressures leading to profit erosion which makes Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) very crucial for business sustenance.

The operational cost to the company grows year on year majorly attributed to rising input cost of raw materials, labour, machinery CAPEX and investments related to regulatory compliances which in turn squeeze the profit margin along with an intensifying market competition. Having said that, it is imperative to look at avenues to reduce the cost of goods to sustain in the competition. Some of the initiatives that pharma organisations can take are:

Efficient procurement and supply chain by developing alternate and cheaper sources for key intermediates and other raw/packing materials without any quality compromise.

Embrace lean manufacturing by applying concepts of Kaizen, 5S, Focus PDCA and value stream mapping to identify redundancy in the processes and eliminate them.

Improve plant efficiency without investing in new plants to increase throughput from the existing plant to make it more cost-efficient.

Reevaluate legacy products to identify the scope of any reformulation to make it more cost-efficient

Shift from manual processes to automation to optimise manpower cost

Harmonisation and simplification of systems and practices across sites can improve efficiency

Focus on product robustness to minimise the failure cost and loss of market opportunity.

Invest in technological advancements related to process analytical tools (PAT) and continuous manufacturing which reduces operational and testing costs and also improves process understanding and quality

Stay regulatory compliant to avoid rework and remediations By adopting the above measures organisations can become more agile and efficient and ready to adapt to ever-changing market dynamics

Establish KPIs to monitor TCO and identify areas for improvement

Naresh Gaur, Sr VP- Manufacturing, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Total Cost of Ownership is not only the asset’s purchase price, but it also includes, costs incurred on its maintenance, upgrades, wastes and rejects, operational cost etc incurred over its life span.

To effectively optimise TCO in the pharma industry, companies should focus on the following strategies:

Data-driven decision making

Performance metrics: Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor TCO and identify areas for improvement. These KPIs have to be reviewed periodically for monitoring the health and course correction to achieve the set goals.

Asset and equipment selection: while bringing in any new piece of asset, one should dive deeper to understand the overall lifecycle cost and not just the one-time procurement expenses. It’s like buying an insurance scheme with periodic payment of instalments or investing once to get the insurance cover and regular paybacks as well.

Though initially it may look like high cost then the consistent realisation of quality output, improved regulatory compliance with authentic & accurate data, lower repairs and maintenance costs, low wear and tear, bare minimal reject generation, improved yields, lower wastages, less resource utilisation, lower power or utility consumption, ease of operation etc. quite often justify the initial high price. And this is the only way, one should calculate TCO for any asset.

Supply chain optimisation: (Assuming supplier relationship management for better terms and quality in place along with mitigation of any risk on supply chain disruption, agility to turn around with robust input supplies and customer service levels)