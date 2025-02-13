Axplora invests €50 million in Mourenx Site to expand API and biologics manufacturing

Axplora has announced a €50 million investment in its Mourenx site in Southwest France to expand its API small molecule and ADC manufacturing capabilities. The development aims to strengthen the site’s role in producing APIs and drug substances for FDA-approved biologics.

The investment will upgrade Mourenx’s infrastructure and enhance its peptide purification capabilities in a biologics environment. This will support the development of next-generation therapies, including GLP-1 drugs targeting diabetes and obesity. Axplora will position Mourenx as a centre of excellence within its contract manufacturing network.

“GLP-1 therapies represent a paradigm shift in medicine, offering targeted therapies for complex diseases with unprecedented efficacy and tolerability,” said Arul Ramadurai, Chief Commercial Officer. “This initiative, built on strong customer partnerships, reinforces Axplora’s role as a trusted partner in manufacturing life-changing, breakthrough medicines.”

Dr Pere Patón-Morales, Chief Operating Officer, outlined the timeline for the project. “This project is testament to our pioneering expertise in industrial chromatography, and working closely with our client, we target having the facility BLA-ready in 15 months. To achieve this our internal teams are working closely with partners in a strong cross-functional project team, well-supported by the local authorities. We are looking forward to a bright future at Mourenx.”

Construction and infrastructure development will begin immediately, with the first supplies of GLP-1 therapies expected in 2026. Axplora’s investment aims to maintain the Mourenx site as a key contributor to its API network into the 2030s and beyond.