AWS recognises Agilisium for Generative AI and Life Sciences Consulting competencies

Agilisium has been recognised by AWS as one of 13 global partners with both Generative AI and Life Sciences Consulting competencies. The recognition highlights the company’s technological capabilities and domain expertise in supporting business transformation and delivering customer value.

Agilisium offers a Generative AI Advisory Programme (GAAP) to help organisations refine their strategy and achieve business impact across the value chain. Its Generative AI implementations include biomarker-based smart assessments, supply chain optimisation, omnichannel and healthcare professional (HCP) engagement enhancement, and automated drafting of research papers from clinical study reports.

“We are pleased that AWS has recognised Agilisium’s investments in and success with over two dozen GenAI solutions—including Gene Inspector, Drug Watch and MLR Review—that specifically target the Life Sciences industry,” said Raj Babu, Founder & CEO, Agilisium. “By deploying GenAI solutions, we are empowering our clients to accelerate discoveries, enhance patient outcomes, and take decisions backed by insights. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building scalable, future-ready AI solutions that will shape the future of the Life Sciences industry.”

Agilisium continues to focus on advancing Generative AI applications in the Life Sciences sector to support research, development, and operational efficiencies.