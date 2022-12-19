Aurigene reports results of AUR101 in phase-II study in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis

Aurigene Oncology recently reported results of Indus-III, a phase-II(b) double-blind placebo-controlled study of AUR101 conducted in the United States (US), in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

The Indus-III study met its primary endpoint of PASI-75 response at 12 weeks at the 400 mg BID dose, when compared to placebo. The primary endpoint of PASI-75 at 12 weeks at the 200 mg BID dose and the 400 mg QD dose were not met. There were no safety issues identified in the study. Aurigene will be closing the clinical development of AUR101 in psoriasis, a statement from the company said.