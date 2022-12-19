Parexel teams with MyEyeDr to increase patient access and participation in ophthalmology clinical trials

Parexel recently announced a formal agreement with MyEyeDr to refer its patients into existing and future ophthalmology clinical trials. Parexel and MyEyeDr are currently collaborating on recruitment for a diabetic retinopathy clinical trial with future plans to expand into additional therapeutic areas such as endocrinology, a statement from Parexel has notified.

Under the agreement, MyEyeDr will be part of Parexel’s Community Alliance Network, a novel programme launched in June further integrating clinical research into the community healthcare setting to better serve patients, and, in turn, create further opportunity for increased diversity in clinical trials. MyEyeDr joins CVS Health and Javara as members of the network, the statement said.