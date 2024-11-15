AstraZeneca invests $3.5 bn in R&D and manufacturing in the US

AstraZeneca announces $ 3.5 billion of capital investment in the United States to focus on expanding the company’s research and manufacturing footprint by the end of 2026. This includes $2 billion of new investment with the aim to create more than a thousand new and high-skilled jobs.

AstraZeneca’s expanding footprint in the US includes, among others:

An R&D centre in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

A manufacturing facility for biologics in Maryland

Cell therapy manufacturing capacity on the West and East Coasts

Specialty manufacturing in Texas

These US investments are the first of a series of important steps to help deliver AstraZeneca’s ambition to achieve $80 billion in total revenue by 2030 as set out in May this year. A key element of their strategy is accelerating the Company’s development in the United States. The US is AstraZeneca’s largest market, generating 44 per cent of its total revenue.