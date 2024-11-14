Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches iron supplement ‘Militol’

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched Militol, an iron supplement designed to provide a precise combination of nutrients that maximise absorption and enhance tolerance, effectively addressing iron deficiency.

Militol’s supplements contain ferric maltol, a low-dose form of ferric iron complexed with maltol. It also includes folic acid to promote red blood cell production, vitamin B12 for neurological health and red blood cell formation, vitamin C to enhance iron absorption and support immune health, and vitamin D to boost calcium absorption and promote bone health.

Militol combines a novel non-salt complex of ferric iron maltol, optimising absorption and minimising gastrointestinal side effects commonly associated with iron supplements. Militol offers comprehensive nutrient support with folic acid and multiple vitamins, providing a holistic approach to supplementation. The formulation enhances the absorption of iron and also supports a broad spectrum of nutritional needs, making it both highly effective and well-tolerated for a wide range of patients.

Iron deficiency is a significant public health challenge in India, with nearly 60 per cent of women and 25 per cent of men estimated to suffer from low iron levels, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). The prevalence of iron deficiency anaemia is particularly high among women of reproductive age, with close to 57 per cent affected. This deficiency can lead to fatigue, reduced cognitive function, decreased immunity, and even anaemia. Militol is crafted with the aim of supporting optimal iron levels and preventing these common health risks associated with iron deficiency.