Asahi Kasei’s Microza Division earns EcoVadis gold rating for sustainability

Asahi Kasei has announced that its Microza & Water Processing Division has been awarded a Gold rating in the June 2025 EcoVadis sustainability assessment. The rating places the division among the top 5 per cent of all assessed organisations worldwide. EcoVadis, a France-based global sustainability rating agency, conducts annual evaluations of companies across 185 countries and 250 industries.

The assessment reviewed manufacturing activities at the Microza Fuji Plant, along with associated supply and value chain operations. The division received its highest score in the Environment category, reflecting ongoing initiatives to minimise ecological impact.

Microza hollow-fiber membrane technology is used in both water treatment and industrial processes. Applications include water purification, wastewater reuse, and filtration in sectors such as biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical-grade water, food, and industrial chemicals. Asahi Kasei positions these technologies as a way to improve productivity, conserve water, and lower the environmental footprint of key industries.

“Receiving this Gold rating is a significant milestone for our business and reinforces our commitment to supporting society through membrane and separation technologies,” said Satoshi Kobayashi, Senior General Manager of the Microza & Water Processing Division. “By strengthening technological innovation and global collaboration, we will continue to provide solutions that conserve safe and clean water resources while enhancing productivity in separation and concentration processes across various industries, creating new value for a more sustainable society.”