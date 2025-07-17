Danaher India and THSTI partner to strengthen biomanufacturing capabilities in India

Danaher India, a subsidiary of global science and technology company Danaher Corporation, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) to strengthen India’s biomanufacturing ecosystem.

The collaboration, announced during THSTI’s 16th Foundation Day and the 2nd industry business meet, aims to build capabilities and infrastructure to support innovation in life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare solutions. The event brought together scientists, industry leaders, startups, and policymakers to explore opportunities for joint development.

Sanjay Murdeshwar, Regional President, Danaher India, said, “At Danaher, we are committed to advancing science and improving lives. Strengthening India’s biomanufacturing capabilities is a transformative goal that demands deep, collaborative partnerships across the entire innovation ecosystem. By working together with THSTI, we aim to build robust local capacity that will accelerate the development and delivery of cutting-edge healthcare solutions for India and the world.”

Prof. Ganesan Karthikeyan, Executive Director of THSTI, added, “This partnership with Danaher India is an important step towards realising our shared vision of making India a global hub for affordable healthcare products. By leveraging Danaher’s technological expertise and our translational research strengths, we can provide Indian innovators with the capabilities and infrastructure needed to bring breakthrough solutions to market faster.”