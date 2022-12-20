Aptar Pharma multi-dose device delivers approved human monoclonal antibody anti-COVID nasal spray in Thailand

Aptar Pharma today announced that its VP7 nasal multi-dose device is the delivery system for Hibiocy’s Vaill Covitrap anti-CoV nasal spray, which was recently approved by the Thailand Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Vaill Covitrap anti-CoV nasal spray has been developed and classified as a medical device through the joint efforts of Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and Hibiocy, an affiliate of Roujukiss International, a statement from Aptar Pharma said.

The nasal spray using Aptar Pharma’s innovative VP7 multi-dose technology has been launched under the trade name Vaill Covitrap anti-CoV nasal spray, a hypromellose-based (HPMC) nasal spray solution containing human IgG1 anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The formulation provides a physical barrier on nasal mucosa that could prevent and/or trap viral particles and aid in the defence against the virus, added the statement.

Aptar Pharma’s multi-dose VP7 nasal spray device is designed to enable reliable dosing and targetted medication delivery to the nasal mucosa, and is used, or in development for nasal drug delivery across a wide range of medical applications such as allergic rhinitis, pain and CNS, as well as intra-nasal antibodies, antivirals and vaccines, the statement concluded.