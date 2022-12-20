Two GC Diagnostic Tools, One Convenient Package

Tired of juggling a separate flow meter and leak detector?
The CrossLab CS Electronic Leak Detector and ADM Flow Meter combines two GC diagnostic tools into one convenient package. That’s twice the functionality for an easier day in the lab.
- End the hassle of using two external devices for performing GC diagnostics and identifying leaks.
- A quick cartridge swap lets you change between flow meter and leak detector functionalities.
- The thermal conductivity detector (TCD) sensor measures helium, hydrogen, and large nitrogen leaks, so you can detect any changes in gas composition.
- Save money by combining two functions into one bundle.
- And if you already have an Agilent ADM Flow Meter, we have good news: the leak detector cartridge is fully compatible after a simple firmware update.