Express Pharma


Two GC Diagnostic Tools, One Convenient Package

Resources
By Agilent
0 12

Tired of juggling a separate flow meter and leak detector?

The CrossLab CS Electronic Leak Detector and ADM Flow Meter combines two GC diagnostic tools into one convenient package. That’s twice the functionality for an easier day in the lab.

  • End the hassle of using two external devices for performing GC diagnostics and identifying leaks.
  • A quick cartridge swap lets you change between flow meter and leak detector functionalities.
  • The thermal conductivity detector (TCD) sensor measures helium, hydrogen, and large nitrogen leaks, so you can detect any changes in gas composition.
  • Save money by combining two functions into one bundle.
  • And if you already have an Agilent ADM Flow Meter, we have good news: the leak detector cartridge is fully compatible after a simple firmware update.

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and Agilent

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about Agilent products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: www.agilent.com/home/privacy-policy


    Agilent
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.