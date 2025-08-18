Advancing Nitrosamine Control: A Strategic Path to Regulatory Confidence and Safer Medicines

Speaker in this video:

Dr. Mrunal Jaywant, Vice President R&D, U.S. Pharmacopeia

Moderator:

Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma & Express Healthcare, The Indian Express Group

Key Takeaways:

+ Understand evolving global regulatory requirements (FDA, EMA, CDSCO) for nitrosamines

+ Learn strategic approaches for risk assessment, control, and communication

+ Explore USP’s tools, reference standards, and general chapters (like <1469>) that support compliance

+ Hear real-world challenges and best practices in nitrosamine detection and mitigation

+ Gain confidence in implementing science-driven, lifecycle-based nitrosamine strategies

+ Participate in a live Q&A with leading USP expert