An AI tool to catalyse Mission $100 billion nutraceutical India by 2030

India is set to become a major player in the global nutraceutical industry, with a projected $100 billion valued market by 2030. But nutraceuticals lack the oversight of pharmacovigilance, a practice that is commonplace in pharmaceutical studies to ensure safety and efficacy of products before they are launched to retail consumers.

NutrifyToday’s NutrifyGenie, a ground-breaking AI-powered engine designed to facilitate the development of ethical nutraceutical formulations, hopes to cut time to market and deliver products fit for global regulatory and safety standards.

In this video, Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst, NutrifyToday.com explains how NutrifyGenie, which helps turn ideas into commercially successful nutraceuticals backed by scientific evidence, offers a value proposition for ethical nutraceutical development.

