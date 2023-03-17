SCHOTT launches production of amber pharma glass in India

EUR 75 million (approx. Rs 660 Cr) invested across three years to double SCHOTT’s pharma tubing capacities in the region

To meet the increasing demand in Asia, SCHOTT invested 75 million euros (approx. Rs 660 Cr) over the last three years to expand its pharma glass production in India. The Gujarat-based facility is the company’s manufacturing hub for borosilicate glass tubing, a high-quality material that is converted to pharmaceutical containers, such as vials, ampoules, or syringes, to store life-saving drugs.

This expansion aims to contribute to the Indian government’s vision of further strengthening India as a global pharma hub, while also supporting Germany’s commitment to increasingly invest in India – as recently agreed upon by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the official opening event happened recently, local government officials, business unit executives, and pharma industry representatives celebrated the start of a new production of FIOLAX amber pharmaceutical glass tubing.

With this move, manufacturers of drug containment solutions in in the region can now receive SCHOTT’s complete portfolio of pharmaceutical glass tubing produced in India.

Amber glass is used to store light-sensitive medications such as antibiotics or chemotherapeutic agents. The local production will also improve availability, planning reliability, and cost efficiency for pharmaceutical converters.

Dr Patrick Markschläger, Executive Vice President, SCHOTT’s Business Unit Tubing said, ““As part of our strategy to manufacture close to our customers, we are enabling their growth plans by ensuring a sufficient regional supply of high-quality pharmaceutical glass tubing,”

Pawan Shukla, Managing Director, SCHOTT Glass India said, “We have been a reliable partner for the healthcare industry in India for decades and are pleased to expand our local footprint even further. We would like to thank the local authorities and our partners for making this project a success.”