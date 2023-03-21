An AI-powered catalyst to pivot India Nutra Inc to the next level: Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst, NutrifyToday.com

India is set to become a major player in the global nutraceutical industry, with a projected $100 billion valued market by 2030. But nutraceuticals lack the oversight of pharmacovigilance, a practice that is commonplace in pharmaceutical studies to ensure safety and efficacy of products before they are launched to retail consumers.

In this video, Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst, NutrifyToday.com talks about his transition from pure play pharma to setting up BioValley Incubation Council, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which could become the world’s largest nutraceuticals hub.

Taking the learnings from Biovalley he set up NutrifyToday.com, which democratises the journey from nutra innovation to commercialisation.

Success stories like NanoVeda are proof that NutrifyToday.com‘s model of showcasing and connecting evidence-backed nutra innovators to players across the world works very well indeed.