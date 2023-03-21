A nutra success story: Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc

The first edition of the Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series was held on February 17, 2023, at St Regis, Mumbai to offer a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

An eminent panel of experts and leaders from the pharma sector came together to explore approaches to build an ecosystem for developing, scientifically proven, evidence-based nutraceutical products. They also dived deep into the challenges in this field and the measures needed to enhance ethical standards in nutraceutical research, industry practices, and use.

In this video, one of the participants, Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc talks about his transition from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals. As regulatory agencies turn a more critical gaze on this sector too, he reiterates that pharma companies are best suited to excel in nutraceuticals.