Amgen India appoints Naveen Gullapalli as Managing Director

Amgen announced the appointment of Naveen Gullapalli as Managing Director of Amgen India. Gullapalli will lead the Amgen India Technology and Innovation site in Hyderabad leveraging his extensive experience leading global operations and adjoining functions across the pharmaceutical, finance and technology industries.

Gullapalli joins Amgen from Novartis where he led the development of their Global Center in Hyderabad and their network of six centers across the world where he was instrumental in driving strategic growth and innovation for the enterprise.

Announced in August 2024, the technology and innovation site in Hyderabad is a critical component of Amgen’s global strategy to accelerate its digital transformation and innovation efforts, aiming to further support Amgen’s mission of serving more patients. With an initial focus on building and scaling advanced technology solutions and digital capabilities, Amgen India aims to enhance efficiencies across the enterprise, supporting key areas such as AI, data science, and life sciences.