Respiratory syncytial virus prophylactic market to surpass $6 bn across 8MM in 2030

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prophylaxis market across the eight major markets (8MM*) is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7 per cent from $582 million in 2020 to $6.2 billion in 2030, with the pediatric and adult segments accounting for $2.2 billion and $4.0 billion, respectively, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prophylaxis: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis – Update,” reveals that market growth will primarily be driven by the uptake of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), as well as maternal, adult, and pediatric RSV vaccines.

In 2020 the only product marketed for RSV prophylaxis was AstraZeneca/AbbVie’s Synagis (palivizumab), an mAb only used in high-risk infants. However, the prophylactic landscape will see heavy diversification over the forecast period, with the launch of multiple novel products.

Anaelle Tannen, Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The RSV prophylaxis space has undergone huge changes already over the past few years with the launch of AstraZeneca/Sanofi’s Beyfortus (nirsevimab), GSK’S Arexvy, Pfizer’s Abrysvo, and Moderna’s mRESVIA, and is expected to see continued growth with the launch of more products within the next few years.”

Six more products in late-stage development have potential to launch by 2030. These include: Merck’s monoclonal antibody, clesrovimab; GSK’s maternal vaccine, GSK-3888550A; three adult vaccines, namely AdVaccine’s BARS-13, Sanofi’s SP-0274 and SP-0256 vaccines; and Sanofi’s SP-0125 pediatric vaccine. Companies such as Pfizer, Sanofi, GSK, and AstraZeneca are expected to become key players in the RSV market over the forecast period.

Tannen continues: “Whilst many products are being added to the RSV prophylactic space, Synagis is likely to be fully replaced by Beyfortus and clesrovimab for the prevention of RSV infections in infants.”

The key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData expressed that Synagis’ short half-life, which requires monthly dosing throughout the RSV season, and high cost, continue to be the major barriers to its widespread clinical use despite its efficacy in high-risk infants.

Various unmet needs are expected to be addressed over the forecast period, including more prophylactic options across the different patient segments, as well as combination vaccines. However, KOLs interviewed by GlobalData stated that more research into the long-term effects of RSV is important as well as increased diagnostic testing.

Tannen concludes: “While some unmet needs will still remain, there will be vast improvement in the RSV prophylaxis space over the forecast period, owing to the influx of innovative new products.”

8MM: *The US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK), Japan and Australia.

