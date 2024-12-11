AIPAC launches first training programme for Pharma MSMEs in Indore

The All India Pharmaceutical Association Consortium (AIPAC) is set to launch its maiden programme, aimed at empowering pharmaceutical professionals, particularly from MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises), to foster skill development and scientific excellence in the pharmaceutical sector. The event will be held on December 12, 2024, at the Institute of Management & Research, Indore, and will be inaugurated by Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

The event is a joint initiative between AIPAC, Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS), Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association-MP State Board (IDMA-MP), and Madhya Pradesh State Drugs and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (MPSDMA). IDMA, Mumbai took the initiative through S R Vaidya, Chairman, SME committee along with Paresh Chawla, IDMA, MP state Board.

The collaborative programme seeks to bridge the knowledge gap for MSMEs in the pharmaceutical industry, enabling them to produce good quality medicines and meet global standards.

Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, in his address at the 2023 Disso India conference in Mumbai, raised a valid point about the challenges faced by MSME professionals. Despite the high quality of conferences like Disso India, many MSME professionals cannot afford to participate due to high travel, accommodation, and registration costs. In response, the idea for AIPAC was born to give a platform bringing together leaders from 15 national pharmaceutical associations and encouraged by regulators, such as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and State FDA, to offer focused training to MSME professionals at an affordable cost.

AIPAC aims to offer specialised training and coaching to help MSMEs in producing high-quality drugs while remaining compliant with evolving industry standards. This initiative is particularly critical as MSMEs play a vital role in India’s pharmaceutical industry, supplying essential medicines at competitive prices.

The event is supported by prominent organisations such as SPDS and IDMA-MP. SPDS is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing knowledge in pharmaceutical dissolution science globally. It regularly hosts the Disso India conference, which brings together industry experts to discuss innovations in pharmaceutical dissolution science. This year, SPDS President, Dr Padma Devarajan, will be presenting to share insights on the importance of dissolution science in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

This symposium was conceptualised by Vijay Kshirsagar, Past President of SPDS

IDMA’s involvement is key in ensuring that AIPAC’s training programmes are aligned with industry needs and regulatory expectations. In addition, MPSDMA’s President Dr Darshan Kataria will provide valuable perspectives on how the MSME sector can navigate challenges in drug manufacturing and quality assurance.

The theme of the conference is “Symposium on Dissolution Science & Technology for QA, QC, R&D and Regulatory Professionals of Pharma.” It will feature in-depth sessions on critical topics such as dissolution testing, regulatory requirements, and quality control. The programme is designed to cater to pharmaceutical professionals from various domains, including quality assurance (QA), quality control (QC), research & development (R&D), and regulatory affairs.

The following topics will be discussed at the event:

Why dissolution is important? how did it evolved? current regulatory scenario & concerns – Vijay Kshirsagar, Founder and Past President, SPDS

Dissolution chapter & different types of dissolution apparatus as per IP including Type IV, an emerging tool – Suhas Yewale, Associate Director, Techno-Commercial, SOTAX India

Development of discriminatory dissolution methods – Dr Rupesh Kelaskar, Vice President, FDC

Validation/verification of dissolution methods – Sudhir Tomar, Deputy General Manager, Analytical R&D, Sun Pharma

Investigation of OOS results obtained during dissolution testing – Rajendra Dadhich, Senior VP, Corporate QA, IPCA

Dissolution Medium: A critical parameter in dissolution testing – Dr Padma Devarajan, President, SPDS

Common deviations noticed during dissolution testing/methodology & limits – Sonalika Parashar, Senior Director, Quality Assurance & Microbiology, Cipla

A key highlight will be a panel discussion on “What care needs to be taken during dissolution testing? common flaws”, moderated by Dr Rajiv Desai, with panellists including Rajendra Dadhich, Suresh Jain, Dr Rupesh Kelaskar, and Vijay Kshirsagar.

The inauguration and keynote address will be delivered by Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, DCGI, who has been a strong advocate for improving industry standards, particularly for MSMEs. Dr L Ramaswamy, Founder and National Convener of AIPAC, will also speak on the vision and objectives of AIPAC, which aims to create a national platform for training, knowledge sharing, and enhancing the competitiveness of India’s pharmaceutical MSMEs.

The event expects to attract more than 150 delegates, including professionals from pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies, and academia. Master’s and PhD students in Pharmaceutics and Pharma Analysis, along with their professors, are also registering to attend, ensuring that the programme reaches the next generation of pharmaceutical professionals.

By bringing together leading experts, regulators, and industry leaders, AIPAC is not only addressing the immediate needs of MSMEs but also setting the stage for the continued growth of India’s pharmaceutical sector in the years to come.

The event is partnered by Sotax.