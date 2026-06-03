Alkem launches semaglutide pre-filled syringes in India

Alkem Laboratories has announced the launch of semaglutide in single-shot pre-filled syringes in multiple dose strengths at a starting price of INR 350.

According to the company, Alkem is the first company in India to introduce semaglutide in a single-shot pre-filled syringe format. The company stated that the launch expands treatment options for patients and aims to lower entry barriers through its pricing. The ready-to-use single-shot pre-filled syringe format is intended to provide access and convenience for patients.

Alkem has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market semaglutide pre-filled syringes for the management of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

In March 2026, the company launched semaglutide in pre-filled disposable and reusable injection pen formats in the Indian market. Alkem has also received regulatory approval for semaglutide vials, which it plans to launch subsequently.

Commenting on the development, Dr Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Alkem, said, “Semaglutide has the potential to change how we manage metabolic disorders. With the launch of our pre-filled syringes, we are widening the choice available to doctors and patients, alongside the pen options we have already introduced. In India, where we are seeing a continuous rise in disease burden, offering multiple, practical drug delivery formats is an important step in helping more patients start and stay on the therapy.”

The company stated that it remains focused on advancing medicines across therapeutic areas and supporting patient care in India.