Akums launches Gabapentin ER for postherpetic neuralgia management

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced the rollout of its Gabapentin Extended-Release (ER) formulation for the management of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). PHN is a neuropathic pain condition that can persist after a shingles outbreak and affects nearly 10–20 per cent of patients. Individuals may experience burning or throbbing discomfort, shooting pain, or allodynia, which impact mobility, sleep, and emotional wellbeing.

Gabapentin is used in the treatment of neuropathic pain. Conventional formulations require multiple daily doses and may be associated with variable absorption. Akums’ ER formulation uses the company’s RetenEx Technology to enable sustained release of the drug along the gastrointestinal tract. This approach supports absorption and enables once-daily dosing.

Akums’ Gabapentin ER tablets are available in 300 mg and 600 mg strengths and have received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The formulation is designed to support treatment adherence while maintaining safety and efficacy. The extended-release profile supports consistent plasma levels and may reduce fluctuations associated with breakthrough pain.

“In chronic pain conditions like PHN, even small improvements in convenience and daily functioning can transform a patient’s quality of life. Our focus with this enhanced Gabapentin ER formulation is to offer a solution that is not only effective but also easier to maintain for long durations, especially for elderly individuals who often manage multiple therapies. With the integration of our RetenEx Technology, we aim to support more stable pain control through sustained drug release and once-daily dosing. At Akums, we remain committed to developing formulations that bridge real-world challenges in treatment adherence. This launch is another step in our mission to make advanced, patient-friendly therapies accessible across India,” said Mr Sandeep Jain, Managing Director and Founder, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

PHN is a condition that presents challenges in treatment due to its duration and the age group affected. A study published on PubMed evaluating extended-release gabapentin reported that the formulation was tolerated and showed improvements across secondary outcomes relevant to PHN management.

The launch of Gabapentin ER adds to Akums’ portfolio focused on drug delivery approaches. The company continues its work in disease areas including neuropathic pain, with an emphasis on access to healthcare solutions in India.