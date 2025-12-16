Biologics X 3DCC Conference 2026 to take place in Goa; registrations open

The Mumbai Biocluster, in association with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, has announced the Biologics X 3DCC Summit 2026. The conference will be held on January 22–23, 2026, at Novotel Dona Sylvia Resort, Goa, India.

Biologics X 3DCC 2026 brings together the 6th Annual Summit on Biopharmaceutical Product Development (Biologics 2026: Emerging Frontiers) and the 3rd edition of the International Conference on Advances in 3D Cell Culture (3DCC 2026). The organisers have positioned the event as India’s first unified summit combining these two conferences.

According to the announcement, the conference is expected to bring together more than 800 participants, including stakeholders working in biologics, biosimilars, cell-based technologies, in-vitro models, New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), and translational research.

The organisers stated that the merger of the two conferences is intended to bring together two components of the drug development pipeline on a single platform. The forum is designed to enable discussions on the adoption of 3D cell culture technologies in the development of monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and bio-better modalities. The conference also aims to facilitate dialogue across sectors to support implementation across the biopharma industry and enable the delivery of therapies from research to clinical application.

The announcement noted that global regulators, including the US Food and Drug Administration, are increasingly engaging with human-relevant, non-animal testing models for safety and efficacy assessment. In this context, the organisers stated that the merged forum is aligned with global regulatory developments and is intended to support Indian stakeholders in engaging with these trends.

The organisers further stated that the combined format is intended to support collaboration across industry, academia, policy, investment, and other stakeholder groups involved in biopharmaceutical development.

“Biologics X 3DCC 2026 creates a single, integrated platform where science meets scalability,” says Dr. Ratnesh Jain, MD from the Mumbai Biocluster, “Our mission is to connect biopharma developers, model innovators, and regulators to co-create solutions that make therapies safer, faster, and more affordable.”

The two-day conference will include pre-conference workshops focused on technical aspects of the drug development pipeline and industry challenges. The programme will run three parallel scientific tracks, including a 3D Cell Culture track featuring researchers and academics presenting work on 3D cell culture, organoids, organ-on-chip systems, microfluidics, and NAMs. The biologics tracks will include sessions with industry representatives, academicians, policymakers, investors, and contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation experts, covering topics from discovery and development to scale-up and commercialisation.

The conference agenda also includes poster sessions for early-career researchers, a BioPitch platform for startup presentations to investors and industry representatives, and a biopharma exhibition with more than 60 stalls presenting technologies, tools, and services related to biologics and cell culture.

Additional components include a leadership forum with closed-door discussions among decision-makers, a Make in India Leadership Series focused on capacity building and self-reliance in biopharma, and curated networking sessions designed to support partnerships, licensing discussions, and policy engagement.

According to the organisers, participants will gain insights into developments across biopharma and NAMs and engage in collaborations related to healthcare delivery. The announcement also stated that the conference is positioned in the context of developments in biologics, biosimilars, and non-animal testing models.

Biologics X 3DCC 2026 is open for registrations.

